Museveni: Give 70% of climate funds to local communities

President Museveni has rallied world leaders to channel climate change finances directly to local communities so that they can participate in conserving the environment directly. In a statement read for him by Prime Minister Robinah Nabbanja at the climate change conference in Dubai, Museveni said 70 percent of the climate change financing should be given to local communities. Our reporter Jjingo Francis is in Dubai from where he sent us this report.