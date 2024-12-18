Museveni encourages saving to build future parish bank

President Museveni has asked the Parish Development Model beneficiaries to start saving money so that in the next 10 to 15 years, they can be able to start their own parish banks. He says loans from commercial banks and money lenders can be avoided by Ugandans if they appreciate and strengthen their local saving groups that can grow into local banks. Museveni was in Manafwa District, where he inspected several projects being run by Parish Development Model beneficiaries. The district has received close to Shs32 billion so far.