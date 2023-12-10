Museveni dismisses recent US sanctions as unnecessary and unjust

A day after it was confirmed that the US had imposed sanctions on several Ugandans including the Commissioner General of Prisons Johnson Byabashaija and other people, the president has come out to dismiss the move as unnecessary and unjustified. In a speech delivered from State House in Entebbe, the president dismissed the sanctions as inconsequential, insisting that Uganda has the right to exercise her sovereignty without any external influence. The President said the country would continue to develop regardless.