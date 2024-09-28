Museveni calls on UN to grant Africa permanent seats with veto powers on Security Council

President Museveni has asked the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) to swiftly consider having African countries as permanent members of the United Nations Security Council, providing them with veto powers. Speaking on behalf of the President at the UN General Assembly, Prime Minister Robinah Nabbanja expressed concern as to why Africa, with 54 countries, still does not have a single permanent member on the Security Council, despite repeated calls. The UN Security Council is composed of 15 members, with five permanent members, which include China, France, Russia, the United Kingdom, and the United States. It also has ten non-permanent members elected for two-year terms by the General Assembly.