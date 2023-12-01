Museveni calls for accountability in Teso development spending

President Yoweri Museveni has directed Teso leaders, along with relevant ministries and departments, to provide a thorough account of the funds expended on development programs. Emphasizing the need to mobilize the population for increased productivity and alleviate persistent poverty, the President made these remarks during thanksgiving prayers at the Church of Elohim, constructed by Lt. Gen. Peter Elwelu, the Deputy Commander of Land Forces.