Museveni allocates 1.2 billion to ghetto youth saccos

President Yoweri Museveni has allocated 1.2 billion shillings to 12 Ghetto youth Saccos across the 5 divisions of Kampala. The funding aims to promote self-reliance among the youth through diverse economic activities such as farming, poultry, and shoe making. Museveni served as the chief guest during the launch of the Ghetto Youth Sacco at Kololo ceremonial grounds.