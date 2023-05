Municipal officials commit to pay 4-years of arrears

The town clerk of Njeru , Godfrey Kateeba has condemned the decision by a security guard to lock down the Municipality offices, insisting that it was wrong. The security guard closed down the offices, insisting that he had not been paid his wages, over the four years, amounting to 10 million shillings. Kateeba says that they are working to clear his pay, as soon as possible.