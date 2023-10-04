Mumbere returns to Kasese after 7-Year absence

After close to seven years away, the cultural leader of the Obusinga bwa Rwenzururu Charles Wesley Mumbere finally returned home. Charles Wesley Mumbere, who was arrested in 2016 along with more than 200 of his royal guards after an attack on the palace, made a triumphant entry into Kasese town. They were charged with among others, terrorism, treason and murder but the charges were eventually dropped in June this year. The King’s movements had also been restricted to Kampala, Wakiso and Mukono. Meanwhile, the Central Government has since called for stronger ties and cooperation with the Rwenzururu Kingdom.