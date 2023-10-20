Multiple agencies meet to draw up security plan

Following the killing of five people including two tourists and their guide in one week by suspected Allied Democratic Forces rebels in Kasese district, the district security Committee is working hard to ensure that all the loose ends are tightened to prevent similar incidents from happening. The district security committee has resorted to re-awakening the village chairpersons by encouraging them to ensure that all visitors their areas of jurisdiction are reported to the committee for scrutiny.