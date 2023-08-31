Mulimba: Uganda is committed to non-alignment

The state minister for Foreign Affairs in charge of regional affairs John Mulimba has said Uganda maintains its non alignment policy in approaching conflicts in the international arena. Mulimba says the government can only front mediation efforts between warring parties in a bid to resolve differences amicably.His comment comes at a time when West Africa has witnessed a number of military coups with the most recent happening in Gabon. He spoke during the third address to the Uganda Council of Foreign Relations in Kampala.