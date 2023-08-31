Latest NTV

Advertisement
Latest Monitor News
  • 1 National Court declines to stay criminal proceedings against embattled UNBS boss
  • 2 National Nabakooba cautions Luweero RDC over contested land, halts boundary opening
  • 3 News Gabon awaits word on its future after end of Bongo era
  • 4 News 48 killed in east DR Congo anti-UN rally crackdown
  • 5 News Fire engulfs illegal housing block killing 73 in South Africa