Mulago nurses & midwifery school wants accreditation for degrees

Mulago School of Nursing and Midwifery has asked for accreditation from the Ministry of Education to start offering a bachelor’s degree in nursing. According to Nampiima Kakonge Eva the Principal of Mulago School of Nursing and Midwifery, the institution needs approval to start training nurses at degree level in order to advance midwifery and nursing excellence. Minister of state for Higher Education John Chrysostom Muyingo pledged the ministry’s support to help the institution acquire approval to award degrees. These remarks were made at the 13th graduation ceremony of Mulago School of Nursing and Midwifery were 540 students were awarded Diplomas in Nursing, Midwifery and advanced palliative care nursing