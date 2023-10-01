Mulago hospital on how to become regional leader

Mulago National Referral Hospital embarked on a transformative journey towards medical specialization, seeking to become a beacon of advanced healthcare in East Africa. But as the hospital rises to new heights, it's met with a myriad of challenges, from infrastructural hurdles to training complexities. Tonight in health focus, Walter Mwesigye speaks to the Acting Executive Director, Dr. Rosemary Byanyima on the hospital's aspirations and the obstacles it faces, as Uganda aims to redefine healthcare standards in the region.