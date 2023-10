Mulago hospital offers free surgeries

Mulago National Referral Hospital is buzzing with activity as hundreds rush to take advantage of a 5-day free surgical camp. With over 80 top-tier surgeons from Mulago and other hospitals, the national referral has opened its doors to offer surgeries from 14 specialties. These range from neurosurgery to orthopedics, oral maxillofacial as well as ear, nose, and throat procedures.