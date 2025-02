Mukono residents petition LOP on railway land

The opposition leader in parliament, Joel Ssenyonyi has agreed to take up a case in which Mukono residents, recently evicted from the land surrounding the railway line appealed for clemency from the government. The aggrieved residents say they were evicted from the land, and they had been promised compensation for structures that were destroyed. Many impacted residents say their livelihood has been disrupted and they have nowhere to go.