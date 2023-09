Mukono police hunt for attackers and stolen gun

The Police in Mukono is hunting for unknown thugs who attacked a police constable at Kyetume police post, taking away his gun, last evening. The constable, identified as Jamil Bikanda, is currently nursing injuries at Kawolo Hospital. According to the police, the constable was patrolling the area around the railway line, when he was attacked in an area, usually frequented by thugs at night.