Mukono diocese welcomes Enos Kitto Kagodo as new bishop

The new Bishop of Mukono diocese Rev. Enos Kitto Kagodo has pledged to improve the welfare of the clergy working for the church in this diocese. According to Bishop Kagodo, there’s a need to address critical issues of the clergy welfare, especially in terms of remuneration, as well as the provision of transport. His call came as he was formally enthroned as the 5th bishop of Mukono diocese today.