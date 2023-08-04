Muhanga: gov’t is committed to increasing health care access

The Ministry of Health has doubled down on its intentions to introduce and roll out a nationwide health insurance coverage for all Ugandans. According to Margaret Muhanga the state minister for primary health care, universal health insurance is one of the ways through which, the government will reduce the nation’s disease burden, which rises by the burden. Muhanga made these comments at the launch of the 2023 - 2030 AMREF Health Africa in Uganda strategic plan.