Muhabura Diocese installs new bishop

Muhabura Diocese has welcomed a new bishop in Reverend Canon Godfrey Mbitse, who was today installed in office by the Archbishop of the Church of Uganda, Dr Samuel Stephen Kaziimba Mugalu. The new Bishop replaces Bishop Cranmer Mugisha who sought early retirement in 2021. The ceremony was graced by vice president Jessica Alupo, who represented the head of state.