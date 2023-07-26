Mugisha Muntu advises against publicizing FDC's internal conflict

The president of the Opposition Alliance for National Transformation Maj Gen Mugisha Muntu has asked leaders of the Forum for Democratic Change to stop washing their dirty linen in public. He says the FDC leaders should aspire to develop conflict management skills that will save the party from crumbling. Gen Muntu says it's wrong for FDC factions to trade wild accusations without presenting concrete evidence. This comes after a faction led by the FDC spokesman Ibrahim Semujju Nganda accused party leader Patrick Amuriat and secretary general Nandala Mafabi of securing money from suspicious sources ahead of the 2021 general elections.