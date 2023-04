Mufti Mubajje calls for more Muslim-friendly programs

The Mufti of Uganda Sheikh Shaban Ramadhan Mubajje has called on the government to consider designing poverty alleviation programs that suit the beliefs of Muslims and do not require, among others, paying interest on loans. He says that the current programs lock them out because many are against Islamic teaching. He spoke ahead of Eid prayers at the Uganda Muslim Supreme Council headquarters.