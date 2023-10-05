Mubende district gives 100 acres to free zones authority

Mubende District Offers 100 Acres of Land to Free Zone Authority for Industrial Park Development. The Free Zone Authority, a government body promoting industrialization and free trade in the East African region, plans to facilitate the processing of coffee and other agricultural produce for business people and farmers. According to Richard Abuzibweki, the Mubende District Speaker, the district is poised to pass an ordinance regulating coffee cultivation and harvesting without conflicting with existing laws.