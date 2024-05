MTN contributes to UCC fund to support it studies

MTN Uganda has handed the Uganda Communications Commission (UCC) a 42.5 billion shillings donation, as part of the telecommunication company's annual contribution to the Universal Service and Access Fund. The aim of the fund, which increased from 36 billion shillings previously to 42.5 billion shillings, is to develop the telecommunications infrastructure and services in particularly underserved areas of the country.