Mpuuga: Opposition achievements despite govt interference

The Leader of the Opposition in Parliament, Mathias Mpuuga, has urged Ugandans to acknowledge his team's accomplishments despite significant government interference. Speaking at the opposition Mid-Term Performance Review meeting at Parliament, Mpuuga emphasized the substantial success achieved during his two-and-a-half-year tenure, which concludes this month. Among the key challenges he highlighted is the government's deliberate refusal to recognize the opposition's role.