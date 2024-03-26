Mpuuga affirms commitment to NUP amid leadership dispute

Mathias Mpuuga, the Deputy President of the Opposition National Unity Platform in charge of the Buganda region, insists that he has no plans to leave a party he helped establish. He told journalists at Parliament that he has not held a meeting with the Party President, Robert Kyagulanyi, for a long time, but he is willing to meet with him. Recently, Mpuuga was accused by the party's leadership of engaging in activities that contravene party values. He was asked to step down from his role as a Commissioner of Parliament, a directive he rejected.