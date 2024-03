Mps worried money was lost in fixing Hoima roads

Members of Parliament in Hoima district have expressed frustration over what they suspect is the misuse of over 1trillion shillings meant to rehabilitate roads in the district. The Uganda Road released the money to refurbish some of the crumbling road infrastructure in parts of Kitoba abd Kiganja sub counties, in Hoima. However, a survey by area MPs has found that the road works were not up to standard.