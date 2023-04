MPs visit OPM stores to ascertain quantity of iron sheets

Members of parliament's presidential affairs committee which is probing the misappropriation of iron sheets meant for the "Karacunas" in the Karamoja sub-region are inspecting the Office of the Prime Minister stores in Namanve. They want to ascertain the number of iron sheets given out between April and September 2022 and what is left. The matter has caused two ministers to be arrested and charged in relation to the case.