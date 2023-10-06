MPs urge Prime Minister to address poor tourism infrastructure in Kigezi region

A section of Members of Parliament from the Kigezi region has appealed to Prime Minister Robinah Nabbanja to summon various ministers to address the poor state of tourism infrastructure in the area. Speaking to journalists at Parliament, the legislators expressed their concerns about the deteriorating condition of roads and other facilities in the region, which they believe will hinder tourism development not only in the region but also in the entire country.