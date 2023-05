MPs upset at how gov’t handled Atiak sugar saga

Parliament has today ended today's sitting in a standoff over 108 billion shillings extended to Atiak Sugar Factory in the financial year 2021/22. MPs were concerned that a parliamentary resolution for the funds to be turned into equity shares in Atiak Sugar Factory was altered into the purchase of equipment. Fingers were pointed at the Deputy Clerk of Parliament, Henry Waiswa, for causing what could be a huge alteration