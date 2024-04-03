MPs uphold reintroduced Anti-Homosexuality Act, 2023

In a notable turn of events, the Constitutional Court upheld the re-introduced Anti-Homosexuality Act, 2023, following its nullification in 2014 by the same court. The 2014 nullification was due to the 9th Parliament passing the law without the required quorum, as accused by the court. The original bill was introduced by David Bahati, the current state minister of trade in Charge of Industries.

The re-introduced bill was championed by a private member, Asuman Basalirwa, the MP for Bugiri Municipality, and was enacted into law after a rigorous debate in the House, ultimately receiving assent from President Museveni in 2023.

Opponents of the law, citing human rights violations, sought its nullification in the Constitutional Court. However, the court has today given its verdict and upheld the law.

During today's session, presided over by Deputy Speaker Thomas Tayebwa, the ruling of the Constitutional Court was a focal point in his communication to MPs. Tayebwa addressed the nullification of some sections of the law by the Constitutional Court, emphasizing the importance of upholding the country's norms and values through the legislation.

Members of Parliament have expressed optimism that the law, now upheld, will effectively protect the country's values and will be enforced accordingly.