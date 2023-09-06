MPs support speaker's move to adjourn parliament due to minister absenteeism

A section of MPs have backed a move by the Speaker of Parliament Anita Among to adjourn the House to tomorrow after none of the Cabinet ministers was present during today's plenary. The ministers' presence in Parliament is crucial because they respond to various questions posed by MPs.The MPs say parliament's work has stalled over time due to the ministers' absenteeism.NTV spoke to some ministers who claimed that they had a lot on their plate while others blamed their late coming to Parliament on heavy traffic jams.