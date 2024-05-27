MPs support health facilities in Ibanda with CT scans

Ibanda district Woman MP Jane Bainomugisha has boosted health care capacity in her district after securing two ultrasound machines. These machines have been allocated to Kanywambogo Health Center Three in Kicuzi subcounty and Isongororo Health Centre Four in Ibanda North. These health centers have been operating without ultrasound machines for nearly seven years. Expectant mothers there have had to seek maternity services far away from their homes affecting their health and those of their unborn babies. But now this is history following the delivery of the ultrasound machines in their locality.