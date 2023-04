MPs summon Finance PS Ggoobi over education budget cuts

The committee of Parliament on Education and Sports has issued a summons for the Permanent Secretary and Secretary to Treasury Ramathan Ggoobi. This after Ggoobi failed to appear before the meeting despite an indication by Finance Minister Matia Kasaija that he was in his office, a few meters away from parliament. The MPs say he is the mastermind behind the huge budget cuts for the education sector.