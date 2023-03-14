MPs start public hearings into controversial anti-homosexuality bill

Bugiri Municipality Member of Parliament Asuman Basalirwa has changed his mind and proposed a life sentence for persons engaged in the same sex. It is a departure from a week ago when the Anti-Homosexuality Bill proposed lighter penalties when it was tabled in parliament on Thursday last week. While appearing before the legal and parliamentary affairs committee, which commenced the scrutiny of the bill, the MP explained that the bill was meant to tackle a serious problem.