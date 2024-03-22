MPs share their expectations after reshuffle

A section of members of parliament are speculating that the arrival of new ministers like Balaam Barugahara and Lillian Aber into the cabinet could be laying the groundwork for them to serve in the cabinet of Gen. Muhoozi Kainerugaba in the future if he finally takes over the country's leadership. The MPs expressed mixed reactions to the appointment of the new ministers, saying that these might not be any different from those that have come before them in terms of service offering. JUMA KIIRYA has been sampling their views.