MPs say their belated Women’s Day celebrations are blocked

Opposition women MPs have petitioned the Speaker of Parliament Anita Among to join them in a demonstration to protest harassment by the security agencies. This comes on the heels of attempts by women leaders to organize their belated Women's Day celebrations in the respective districts which have been blocked. They seek to have the minister for the presidency Milly Babirye Babalanda and the Resident District Commissioners in question summoned to the parliamentary defence and internal affairs committee while the security personnel responsible for harassing them are charged in court.