MPs say anti homosexuality bill is ready for debate in parliament

The Chairperson of the Legal and Parliamentary Affairs Committee Robinah Rwakojo says they are completing report writing on the Anti Homosexuality Bill, to be presented to plenary tomorrow. Sources on the committee have indicated that there will be a minority report to be tabled by some of the committee members, but the majority of MPs are backing a move to have the bill debated and passed tomorrow. Meanwhile, the Anglican Church has pledged to monitor how the house handles the matter.