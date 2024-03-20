MPs question VP's UGX 4 billion donation budget

Members of Parliament on Presidential Affairs Committee have raised concerns about a UGX 4.283 billion allocation to the Vice President's office for donations.

The committee questioned the allocation, citing instances where Vice President Jessica Alupo reportedly failed to fulfill pledges due to lack of funds. They argued that the Vice President does not make independent pledges but acts on behalf of the President who already has a budget for donations.

Officials from the Office of the President, led by Hajj Yunus Kakande, defended the allocation, stating there are situations requiring the Vice President to have a separate donation budget. However, some MPs remained unconvinced and pointed to unfulfilled pledges by the Vice President.





The committee ultimately resolved to transfer the UGX 4.2 billion allocation to State House's donation budget for "proper use." This decision did not appease all committee members, who believe the transfer simply moves the wasteful spending elsewhere.

The controversy comes as State House seeks a UGX 30 billion allocation for presidential donations in the 2024/2025 budget.