MPs query URA on registration targets

Uganda Revenue Authority management has cleared the air on how 7.4 billion shillings was spent to bring on board only 167,000 new taxpayers in the financial year 2020/2021. The figure was shocking given that they in the following financial year used 6.4 billion to register 1.1 million new taxpayers in the financial year 2021/22. Members of the committee were told by the management of URA that the huge discrepancy was brought about by the covid-19 pandemic.