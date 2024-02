MPs propose lowering age for SAGE eligibility to 75 years

Some members of parliament have suggested that the age of the elderly eligible for the Social Assistance Grant for Empowerment (SAGE) should be lowered from 80 to 75 years. The program was piloted in 15 districts in 2011, with those above 65 years being eligible for 25,000 shillings per month as JUMA KIRYA reports