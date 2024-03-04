MPs probe goats’ project: The animals from Namibia died in first week after import

Parliament’s Public Accounts Committee has today grilled officials from the Ministry of Agriculture over how the country spent over 15 billion shillings to purchase goats, under the Goat Rollout Project from South Africa and Namibia. According to ministry officials, each goat cost 7.4 million Shillings but the animals ended up dying within the first week after reception by the beneficiaries. The legislators' questions came as they looked into audit queries raised by the Auditor General in the financial year 2022/2023 as Juma Kirya reports.