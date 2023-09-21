MPs on the Trade Committee probe cooperative funds

Members of Parliament on the Trade Committee have started their probe into the suspected diversion of billions of shillings that was released to compensate various cooperative unions across the country. The committee has kicked off the probe by interacting with Trade ministry officials headed by the Permanent Secretary Geraldine Ssali, who is the accounting officer. The money was allocated to the Trade ministry which in turn, according to preliminary findings, hired several firms to disperse the money. It's alleged that the law firms retained 50 percent of the amount that was meant for the unions and dubiously retained 50 percent. Juma Kirya has the latest from Parliament.