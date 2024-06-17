MPs Mutembuli and Namujju remain on remand

By Jackson Onyango More by this Author

The incarcerated MP for Bunyole East, Yusuf Mutembuli, and the Lwengo Woman MP, Cissy Namujju, have failed to secure their release from remand.

This is after the Anti-Corruption Court Chief Magistrate, Joan Aciro, committed them to the High Court in line with the application filed by the prosecution.

The two MPs, accused of corruption, will now apply for bail from the High Court.

Meanwhile, the state has amended the charge sheet to provide finer details of the accusations regarding the meetings between the MPs and the Chairperson of the Uganda Human Rights Commission.