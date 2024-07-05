MPs face challenges in motion to censure backbench commissioners



It has been over a month since a group of Members of Parliament, led by Lwemiyaga County MP Theodore Ssekikubo, began collecting signatures to support a motion to censure four backbench commissioners. The commissioners—Mathias Mpuuga, Prossy Akampurira, Esther Afoyochan, and Solomon Silwany—are accused of awarding themselves 1.7 billion shillings as a service award without the House's approval.



The MPs had previously informed the Clerk of Parliament of their intention to travel to various constituencies to collect signatures from their colleagues who are currently on recess. They requested transport and security support for this exercise.



Despite their requests, the petitioners have not received any support from Parliament. They have already traveled to Hoima and Jinja without any assistance from the House.

The MPs reported they have collected 170 signatures so far and need a total of 177 to bring the motion to the floor.

This week, former Deputy Resident City Commissioner of Lubaga, Anderson Burora, was arrested and remanded on charges of hate speech against the Speaker of Parliament. Burora, who has been vocal in calling for her resignation, accuses her of overseeing a corrupt Parliament.



The MPs assert that anyone holding public office should be open to public criticism.

As part of their ongoing efforts to collect the necessary signatures, the MPs have set off for Western Uganda, aiming to reach the required 177 signatures. They also claim their efforts are being frustrated by the Speaker of Parliament and demand she step aside to allow the process to proceed without interference.



