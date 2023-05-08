MPS express concern over slow pace of compensation in Oil and Gas projects

The Parliamentary Committee on Natural Resources has conducted a physical visit to the ongoing Oil and Gas Activities in the Albertine Region. The main purpose of the visit was to look at issues regarding compensation on the East African Crude Oil Pipeline after an uproar from Politicians, and civil society activists among others about poor compensation, environmental concerns and local content in terms of job placements. Ntv spoke to Dr Emily Kugonza, the Vice Chairperson of the Parliamentary Committee on Natural Resources. #