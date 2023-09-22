MPs demand for improved roads and drainage amidst flood concerns

A section of Kampala Members of Parliament has put the KCCA on notice to quickly overhaul the city’s road network and drainage system, giving the authority a two-week ultimatum to show considerable effort towards this cause. The legislators point out that whereas some funds have been approved and disbursed towards this exercise, the authority has still failed to show any tangible results, which has now left city dwellers at the mercy of floods and increasing potholes. But the KCCA has also fired back, pointing out that a number of works in this area are already ongoing and is calling for patience from the legislators.