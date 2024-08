MPs demand action on Mityana-Mubende road

Members of Parliament from the Rwenzori sub-region are urging the government to take action on the poor state of the Mityana-Mubende-Kyegegwa-Kyenjojo road, citing its importance. The MPs met with the Minister of State in charge of Luwero-Rwenzori Affairs, Alice Kaboyo, at the Office of the Prime Minister.