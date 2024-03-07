MPs criticize finance ministry over hospital payments

Members of Parliament on the Public Accounts Committee have faulted the Finance Ministry’s Accountant General for paying the contractor constructing the International Specialized Hospital in Lubowa over 77 billion shillings through promissory notes without seeing the certificates of milestone completion of the project. This is contained in the Auditor General's report for the financial year 2022/2023. Overall, the audit report indicates that the government has paid out over 476 billion shillings, which accounts for 23% of the work on the site.