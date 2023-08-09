MPs criticise World Bank’s decision over Anti-Gay bill

Members of Parliament have rebuked the World Bank for an attempt to arm twist a sovereign state into submiting to unacceptable values by the population. This follows the latest World Bank statement on indicating that the Bretton Woods institution is pausing approval for new public finance projects for Uganda following the country's move to criminalise same sex relationships. The Anti Homosexuality law, according to the World Bank, contradicts its values.