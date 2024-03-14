MPs consult stakeholders for Anti-counterfeiting bill

Members of Parliament who sought leave of Parliament to prepare the Anti-Counterfeiting Bill have started consulting various stakeholders on ideas they wish to include in the bill that will be tabled in Parliament. The MPs behind the bill say Uganda lacks a law that regulates counterfeit products. They point out that several East African countries have strict laws against counterfeiting. Bugiri Municipality MP Asuman Basalirwa is one of the MPs behind the move.