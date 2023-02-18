MPs conclude NSSF probe report, await speaker’s direction

Mbarara City South MP Mwine Mpaka says the select committee probing affairs of the National Social Security Fund has completed its report. The probe committee carried out an investigation, involving the Gender Minister Betty Amongi, her Finance counterpart Matia Kassaija, former NSSF MD Richard Byarugaba as well as the board and several managers, as well as trade union leaders. Mwine Mpaka says they are waiting for the speaker to provide time for them to present their report to parliament.